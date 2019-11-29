News Capsule

Seminar

The Meghalaya State Judicial Academy, Shillong, in collaboration with International Justice Mission and supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will organise a one-day Judicial Colloquium on “The role of law enforcement in combating human trafficking”, involving all stakeholders, at Yojana Bhavan, Main Secretariat on November 30 from 10 am.

The Shillong Law College in collaboration with the NSS unit of the college celebrated Constitution Day on November 26 by organising a seminar on the theme “Dr. B.R Ambedkar on the rights of minorities and social justice: Contemporary Challanges” and the key speakers were Jemino Mawthoh, Avd NG Shylla, Dr A.K. Singh and U Dkhar.

Meet

The Meghalaya State Medicinal Plants Board, Forests and Environment Department will hold a Buyer Seller meet on November 29 at KJP Hall, Barik at 10 am.

Postponed

The Jubilee Committee of the Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association has postponed the Silver Jubilee celebration to be held on December 5 in Shillong due to unavoidable circumstances. The new date and venue will be fixed later.