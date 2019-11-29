Nokmas express opposition to CAB

TURA: The Council of Nokmas in Garo Hills has strongly opposed the proposed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the region by the BJP led Central Government.

The decision to oppose the Bill was taken during its executive committee meeting held recently at its conference hall. According to the statement issued here, a thorough discussion of the bill took place during the meeting where it was unanimously decided to oppose it.

The Nokmas also warned that the council would take its own course of action if it was forcefully implemented in Garo Hills region.