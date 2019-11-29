Roy against govt meddling in councils

KHADC Chairman, CEM meet governor

SHILLONG: Governor Tathagata Roy on Thursday said that autonomous district councils of the state should function autonomously without any meddling by the state government.

The observation comes in the wake of NPP leaders, including party president WR Kharlukhi and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, besides UDP leader Bindo M Lanong questioning the governor for not acceding to the request of the state government for administrator’s rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“KHADC, if you expand, is Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and I have decided that the autonomous district councils must function autonomously without any meddling by the government,” said Roy on the sidelines of a programme at Raj Bhavan.

Citing the development in the GHADC, Kharlukhi on Wednesday had said that the governor’s refusal to go for administrator’s rule in the KHADC was encouraging council members to shift their allegiance.

Reacting to this, the governor said, “This is a democratic country and people are entitled to their opinions”.

While NPP and UDP leaders have questioned the governor’s decision, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has maintained that these are procedural matters and the governor has taken a call based on his view points.

The United Democratic Alliance led by the UDP-NPP combine collapsed in KHADC last week and the governor approved the appointment of new CEM while on Wednesday the NPP-led executive committee in the GHADC was reduced to a minority after five members of the ruling alliance voted for the opposition Congress candidate in the election to the deputy chairman’s post thus ensuring his victory.

The Chairman of KHADC, PN Syiem, and the CEM, Latiplang Kharkongor, paid a courtesy visit to Roy on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Syiem said that the governor has clearly stated that there would not be any interference as the district council is an autonomous body which functions as per the Assam Meghalaya (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951 and Article 244 (2).

Syiem and Kharkongor asserted that the list of executive members will be sent to the governor and will not go through the District Council Affairs (DCA) department.

As far as DCA is concerned, Syiem said that the “governor may appoint a minister to look after the welfare of the department and it is not for the minister to issue directions”.

When asked, he said that the governor has to exercise his discretionary powers also.