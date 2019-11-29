Developed By: iNFOTYKE

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Terrible things happened to me: JLo

By Agencies

Actress Jennifer Lopez
says she had to go
through terrible things in the beginning of her career.
The 50-year-old also added that she learnt how to behave in the public eye though trial-and-error method, said a report.
“I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from. I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing. And then you get put in a category of like you’re this person or that person and you’re a diva,” Lopez said while talking to the LA Times in a round table with Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo. “But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it’s always do you like what you’re doing. And for me, it’s always about how can I get better? That’s why I do so much. How can I be better? I’m going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It’s always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes,” she added. (IANS)

You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!