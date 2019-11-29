Terrible things happened to me: JLo

Actress Jennifer Lopez

says she had to go

through terrible things in the beginning of her career.

The 50-year-old also added that she learnt how to behave in the public eye though trial-and-error method, said a report.

“I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from. I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing. And then you get put in a category of like you’re this person or that person and you’re a diva,” Lopez said while talking to the LA Times in a round table with Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo. “But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it’s always do you like what you’re doing. And for me, it’s always about how can I get better? That’s why I do so much. How can I be better? I’m going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It’s always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes,” she added. (IANS)