Assam bamboo and cane policy enunciated

GUWAHATI: The Assam Bamboo and Cane Policy 2019 will come into effect from January 1, 2020 and will be valid for a period of five years, a notification issued by the state industries and commerce department stated.

The policy was enunciated by the Assam Governor through an order issued on Thursday.

All eligible new units as well as the existing units which go in for substantial expansion/modernisation/diversification, and which had commenced commercial production within the period of validity will be eligible for the incentives.

The units will be eligible for general fiscal incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019; North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), 2017; National Bamboo Mission and Assam Bamboo and Cane Policy, 2019.

Other categories of incentives may emerge and stand applicable as well. Subsidy for any particular purpose will be given from only one source out of the schemes.

The State Bamboo and Cane Policy, 2019 has sought to cover various aspects of bamboo and cane sector such as conservation, propagation, sustainable harvesting, industrial and non-industrial processing and marketing in a comprehensive manner.

The policy aims to ensure sustainability, enhance productivity, eco-conservation, adopt green technology, increase farmer remuneration and holistically promote bamboo and cane in all walks of life.

The State Bamboo Development Agency has been constituted to promote and support the bamboo sector. Besides, the environment and forest department, agriculture department, panchayat and rural development department, soil conservation department, water resources department, etc, will also implement the schemes related to bamboo and cane sector with the participation of various stakeholders.