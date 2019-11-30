Border sentinels hold blood donation camp

TURA: Taking the initiative to provide much needed blood for medical purposes, the Border Security Force conducted a blood donation camp for its cadres here at its Sector Headquarters’ in Dobasipara on Saturday.

The drive was organised as part of the border force’ ongoing celebrations of its 55 Raising Day that is being observed since Nov 15.

The donation camp was inaugurated by the DIG – SHG, VK Thapiyal along with the commandants of the 75, 26, 55 Battalions of the BSF.

The objective of the camp was to propagate the significance of blood donation in saving lives as well as raise awareness of blood donation. A huge number of BSF jawans donated blood through the drive with the DIG conducting an awareness drive to motivate jawans to donate blood and participate in such initiatives in the future as well.

“Through the drive we have ensured our social commitment in the service of our nation. This act will help many in need when they come in emergencies at the Tura Civil Hospital with requirement for blood. It’s a noble cause and everyone who donated has put in their contribution to society,” stated DIG Thapliyal, according to an official statement from the BSF.

The BSF officers and personnel have thanked their DIG for initiating the blood donation drive and also extended their appreciation to the medical teams of the blood bank and the hospital administration of Tura Civil Hospital for their support. A special gratitude has been given to all the jawans who came forward to donate their blood for the noble cause