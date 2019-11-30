Central scheme to protect unorganised sector launched

TURA: Taking part in the national level launch of the centre’s Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) Scheme that aims to protect and social security to the unorganised sector, South Garo Hills district simultaneously launched the central scheme at Baghmara on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District Hubert B Marak told the gathering at the event about the importance of this scheme and said that “It is basically meant for old age protection and social security for all the unorganized workers group like MGNREGS workers, SHG’s members, AutoDrivers or any other occupations who does not have permanent Government Service”. He also stated that under this scheme the beneficiary will availed the guaranteed pension of Rs.3000 per month as he reached the age of 60 years.So he urged upon the gathering to availed this opportunity and get maximum advantage of this scheme .

During the programme, the power point presentation on the process flow of PM-SYM scheme was presented by Miss Bina Sinha District Manager Baghmara CSC, Shri Tenang N Sangma Labour Inspecor of Baghmara also ellaborated on the Scheme PM-SYM.