FASTag now from Dec 15

SHILLONG: To provide more time to citizens to buy and put FASTag on their vehicles, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided that charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag will start from December 15. Earlier, the exercise was set to be implemented from December 1.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Alok Kumar,

Regional Officer, NHAI based in Guwahati, said it has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FASTag due to various reasons.

The official said that the NHAI has equipped all fee plazas with electronic toll collection system.

For ease in availability of FASTag, the NHAI has launched MyFASTag App whereby information regarding FASTag can be obtained along with location of POSs and charging/ linking with NHAI/digital wallets or bank accounts.