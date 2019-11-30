Onions sold at Rs 70-90 in Shillong

SHILLONG: Onion prices in Shillong have hit an all-time high as per kg of onion is being sold at a cost of Rs 70-90

The prices of onion are soaring in the entire country and Shillong too has not remained untouched by it as the onion prices in Iewduh ranges from Rs 60 to 70 while in other areas, the prices are even crossing Rs 90 for per kg of onion.

A married woman who usually does her marketing admitted that she has reduced the usage of onion while cooking food even as she added that the Government must do something to control the sky-rocketing prices of onions.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner (Supply) MW Nongbri said, “We have only one wholesaler and they procure onions from Guwahati and so we are also dependent on the procurement rate of Guwahati.”

She also informed that the District Administration has received orders from the Government to impose stock limit so that there is no hoarding of the stock by the wholesalers, adding that the administration would ensure that there is no shortage of commodities. “We are also keeping a tab on the situation and it is being reviewed,” she said.