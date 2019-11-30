Secretary to Guv loses depts after council issue

SHILLONG: In a sudden move, the state government has stripped the Secretary to the Governor, Pravin Bakshi, of several departments he was holding.

Following this, Bakshi is left with only the lone post of the secretary to the governor though there is shortage of IAS officers in the state to handle various departments.

Bakshi was holding eight major state government departments.

The move comes after the governor had rejected the administrator’s rule in KHADC as recommended by the NPP-led MDA government besides the governor going slow on the ordinance on Residents Act.

The notification issued by the government on Thursday said that Bakshi is relieved of his functions as secretary of the Health and Family Welfare, Arts and Culture, Information Technology and Communication, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Mission Director National Health Mission, Chief Executive Officer, MHIS, Director Food Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs and Commissioner of Excise with immediate effect.

Though the Secretariat and Raj Bhavan witnessed a power tussle over the council issue, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had denied the allegation.