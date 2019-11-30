Youth Cong gheraos GHADC demanding CEM resignation

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Youth Congress on Friday gheraoed the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in protest against the non-cooperation of the CEM, Dipul Marak, who has not yet resigned.

“This is an absolute and blatant disregard for the democratic process. Their EC has already been voted out. They brought this upon themselves by their incompetence. Moreover, there was even an attempt to manipulate the number of votes.They should under-stand that GHADC is not their personal property that they can do anything at will,” Richard M Marak, president of the Youth Congress, said.

He quoted ‘sources’ to say that they are trying to subvert the process of tendering for the haats, etc, though illegal means, like allotting them without a free and fair process and signing backdated orders. “Our sources also tell us that certain high ranking staff are doing the bidding of the minister for District Council Affairs, James Sangma, on the promise of promotions and other benefits thereby allowing Dipul Marak and his EC to break the rules and loot the GHADC,’’ he said.