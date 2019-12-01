Lajong, Niaw Wasa secure big wins on Day 4

By Our Reporter

Shillong: Defending champions Niaw Wasa and Shillong Lajong had the biggest victories on the fourth match day of the Meghalaya State League 2019.

Eight matches were played across the four venues and in the morning Niaw Wasa swept past Salaram in Resubelpara 10-0 in Group D. Pynishai Lathong (35′, 42′, 75′) scored a hat-trick, while there were also goals for Namphang Sumer (33′, 78′), Simeon Suchiang (43′), James Gray Tongper (58′), Damanbha Chyne (69′) Civility Khongmalai (77′) and Jeles Suting (90’+1).

The second match in the group saw Druma Sandruma defeat Garo Warriors 3-1. This was the first game for either side. Robindro A Sangma (33′, 83′) and Bising Marak (75′) scored for Druma, while Kunitson Marak (13′) scored for Garo Warriors. In Group A, Lajong breezed to an 8-1 victory over Lawbah, the same margin of victory they had in their opening match on Thursday. On Saturday, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi produced a second half hat-trick (63′, 71′, 90’+2) in Jowai for SLFC. Naorem Mahesh Singh (12′, 20′), Parvaj Bhuiya (14′), Kitboklang Khyriem (53′) and Phrangki Buam (54′) were Lajong’s other scorers. Lawbah’s lone goal came via Damutlang Wahlang in the 76th minute. The other match in the group saw Royal FC defeat Umkaber 4-0. Damutskhemlang Thabah was the hat-trick hero in this game, while the other goal was scored by Owenderson Nongrud.

In Khliehriat Iatyllilang Lumsehkot drew 1-1 with Jalaphet Bri-Sumer, while Mynthong came through against Umladkhur 3-0 in the two Group B fixtures. Finally, Group C witnessed the lowest scoring games, with Rangdajied United and Mawkohphet winning their respective matches 1-0 over Madan Bynther and Nongdaju Seng Samla respectively. All teams will get a rest on Sunday; however, there will be another eight matches on Monday.