Meghalaya take on Bengal

Shillong: Meghalaya will take on Bengal in the first semifinal of the Sub-Junior National Football Championship final round in Kalyani, West Bengal, tomorrow. Kick-off will be at 10:00am. Meghalaya qualified for the semifinals from Group A, where they finished at the top of the table with 10 points from four games. Hosts Bengal, meanwhile, came second in Group B with seven points. The second semifinal will be between Group B toppers Arunachal Pradesh and Group A runners-up Kerala.