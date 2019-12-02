‘Bhupen Hazarika – volume I’ released in Kolkata

GUWAHATI: Eminent actors George Baker and Binita Borgohain of Chameli Memsaab fame on Monday released the anthology of articles named ‘Bhupen Hazarika – volume I’ on life and works of the legendary singer at a programme held at Assam House, Kolkata.

The anthology which has been edited by Utpal Mena and Bhairabanan Borah, was released in the presence of Hrishikesh Goswami, Media Advisor to Chief Minister of Assam.

Goswami said that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s songs which are the voice for the voiceless against the tyranny of powerful rulers, spread the message of humanity and universal brotherhood. Dr. Hazarika sang for all classes of the society as he had a deep understanding about the culture and rituals of different indigenous communities of Assam, he said.

Saying that this compilation of articles would provide the readers an insight about different facets of the legendary singer’s life and works, Goswami also recalled the memories of his association with Dr. Hazarika and shared anecdotes of Bhupen Hazarika’s encounters with personalities like Paul Robson, Balraj Sahani etc. and his associations with Kolkata Book Fair among others.

Eminent artiste George Baker shared about his emotional connection with Assam and said this connection was possible because of Assamese people’s love towards him, pristine natural beauty of Assam and its rich cultural heritage. He said ‘this connection’ was possible because of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika also. The veteran actor said Dr. Hazarika should have been awarded with Noble Prize like it was conferred on legendary Bob Dylan.