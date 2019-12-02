Body building championship on Dec 7

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Body Builders’ Association will hold the 45th body building championship and 39th Yogasana Championship on December 7 at Asom Kristi Kendra auditorium.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, president of the association, Subhash Chandra Paul informed that Claudia Jessica Bamon had been elected as the general secretary three months back who is an international athlete and has won the silver medal in the Asian Championship, in Pune in 2018.

He said, “The most significant part of this year’s competition is that for the first time in India, a woman has been elected as the general secretary of the state association and is helping us in the forefront”.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Association, Banteidor Lyngdoh will be the chief guest on the occasion. At the function, tree distribution will be made to create an environment consciousness.

Paul said there would be more than 50 participants in the Championship. Winners will represent at the Championship at Andhra Pradesh.

Bamon said the categories of Championships were body building, men’s physique, Miss best physique, men’s masters, mom’s best physique which is the first of its kind. Weighing will be on December 5 at He-Man Physical Institute, Jailroad starting at 4 pm.