Kharshiing for Instrument of Accession solution to CAB

SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi States is awaiting the Union government’s decision on the Instrument of Accession (IOA) & Annexed Agreement (AA) to ensure effective protection of the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya.

John F Kharshiing, adviser & spokesperson, Federation of Khasi States, said on Sunday that a conclusion to the treaty terms of the IOA & AA under a Special Article within the Constitution of India incorporating the treaty terms of the IOA and AA agreed and signed between the Centre and the Federation of Khasi States on August 17, 1948 is the only way to address the constant conflicts and apprehensions of fear from central laws such as CAB and other legislations imposed over the customary laws of the Khasi and Garo tribes of Meghalaya.