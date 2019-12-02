National Nuggets

Road accident kills 3 boys in Delhi

New Delhi: Three teenage boys were killed allegedly when the scooter they were riding met with an accident near Delhi Gate late on Saturday night. All three deceased identified as Osama, Hamza and Saad were between the ages of 15 to 17 years old. Their scooter allegedly hit a pole and was found in a damaged condition near the pole. The bodies of the three teenagers were also found nearby. Marks of a tyre of a vehicle were also found at the divider on the road. The father of Saad Malik alleged that it was a case of hit and run. Police and FSL team are investigating the matter. (ANI)



PRD jawan held for minor’s rape

Badaun (UP): A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Badaun. The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was on the terrace of her house. The accused, her neighbour, jumped from the adjoining terrace there and raped her. Police have sent the accused to jail and the victim underwent medical examination. According to OP Gautam, station house officer, Civil Lines police station, the girl and the accused were neighbours and belong to the same caste. The girl, in her complaint, alleged that she had gone up to the terrace to use the toilet when her 25-year-old neighbour suddenly pounced on her and raped her. The rape survivor claimed that when she raised an alarm, her parents rushed to the terrace but the accused managed to flee. (IANS)



Son kills father with screwdriver

KOLKATA: A 19-year-old boy allegedly murdered his father by attacking him with a screwdriver here, as the father could not meet his frequent monetary demands, the police said on Saturday. A grievously wounded Rahmat Ali succumbed to injuries at the state-run National Medical College Hospital on Saturday. According to police and eyewitnesses, Imran got enraged and assaulted his father, a car driver, around 8:30 pm on Friday as he could not give him money. Rahmat Ali collapsed in a pool of blood. The family members and neighbours took him to the hospital, where he died on Saturday. Imran has been arrested and a murder charge has been slapped against him. (IANS)



UP cops get couple married in PS

Saharanpur: The Deoband police station in Saharanpur played host to a Muslim wedding over the weekend. A young couple — Khushnaseeb and Abdul Malik — were in a relationship but their families had strongly opposed their marriage. The couple approached the Saharanpur SSP, after which the police played a mediator and initiated talks with their families. The families refused to relent and the cops finally decided to hold the ‘Nikah’ in the police station. Deoband SHO Yagdatt Sharma said, “Abdul Malik, a resident of Pathanpura Mohalla, was in love with Khushnaseeb of Gandhewad village under Mirzapur police station. They both wanted to get married, but because of their families they could not marry. So we decided to help them since both are adults.” “We will always be grateful to police for helping us out in our difficult times. It was a unique marriage which we will remember for a long time,” the couple said. The police station was decorated for the event and several people thronged the venue to witness the wedding. (IANS)