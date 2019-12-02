Shoddy road construction on NH-62 irks GSU

TURA: The poor quality of construction being initiated on National Highway- 62 in South Garo Hills has irked the local unit of the GSU with the union threatening to agitate, while at the same time urging officials of the PWD (Roads) to look into the matter.

The road in question lies along the stretch from Rongdong to Karukol between 105 km and 121 km. According to allegations made by the union, the ongoing construction is being done in such a way that the newly constructed road can be easily peeled off by bare hands as sufficient bitumen has not been used and the work done without laying stones underneath the blacktopping. A video of local people pulling off the newly laid road has also been uploaded on Facebook.

The construction of the said road which was sanctioned in June 2015, is being undertaken by one, Ohme Marak and the CCL Company. Other sections of the road project undertaken by the company included at Erringgre (156 km), Sibbari (146 km), Dumnikura (179 km), Gasuapara (187 km) and Cheringpara (194 km to 204 km). The union, while alleging that the project has been poorly undertaken, also claimed that progress on the road has been at a snail’s pace.

“The execution of the work has been very slow which is a disappointment as they took up the work in 2017. The work has been delayed for 3-4 years due to which the people of the region have suffered. We strongly condemn this and demand that the contractor is blacklisted by the concerned department,” the union said.

The union, while urging the PWD (Roads) Department to look into the matter has also requested that direction be given to the contractor concerned to redo the shoddy work failing which they would be compelled to initiate agitation.