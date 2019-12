TURA: The new office bearers of the A’chik Mahindra Pik-up Union, Damal A’sim Branch were recently elected in a meeting.

The union elected Shosing B Marak as President, Penison sangma as Vice President, Perenson A Sangma as Secretary, Pojeng Marak as Joint Secretary, Leven B Marak as Acountant and Tronickson B Marak as Treasurer besides five other executive members.