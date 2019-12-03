Assam start-up holds interactive session with state departments

GUWAHATI: Assam Startup – the Nest, state-owned marquee incubator, held an interactive session with representatives of various state government departments at Ambari, Guwahati on Tuesday.

The purpose of the interaction was to sensitize the departments to support startups through programmes, policy, scheme and funding.

Welcoming the delegates, Manjula Saikia, Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, gave an overview of a background of startups and called upon the state departments to join hands in the startup movement to create a culture of entrepreneurship and self-sustenance to address the problem of unemployment in the state.

Moloy Bora, Chief Executive Officer, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) cum Managing Director, Guwahati Smart City, stated that GMDA would associate with Assam Startup to conduct a combined survey of the informal sectors in Guwahati and create a database. He added that Guwahati Smart City would also work with Assam Startup in urban development, waste management, smart mobility etc.

Officers from different departments assured that they would build a common roadmap to encourage startups to work in their sectors, where Assam Startup can play a key role in mentoring, funding and handholding the young entrepreneurs.

Dr. Subhrangshu Sanyal, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, the implementing partner of this initiative, underscored the ways to leverage startup through booth camps, sustainable programmes and create an inclusive ecosystem of job givers rather than job seekers. Prof. Sanyal also narrated the success stories of startups incubated in the Nest which have been generating revenue and creating employment as well.