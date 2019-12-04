Cabinet to decide on HNLC offer

SHILLONG: The state government is likely to discuss the offer of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for talks in the cabinet and take a decision on the matter.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that he will discuss the offer for unconditional peace talks in the cabinet and take a call on it. “We will see how it goes as all the conditions have to be discussed and it will be appropriate for me to discuss this in the cabinet and then take a call on this,” Sangma said.

He said the government has always been open to talks if they shunned violence and there was no condition attached.

“Once such a situation occurs, the state government will take up the matter with the Political department and the cabinet and we will decide how to take it forward,” he added.

The HNLC in a statement had recently offered to hold political dialogue with the Centre and the state government but asserted that they will not surrender first.

While offering talks, the outfit, however, also cautioned that if there is no response they would continue their struggle as they do not lack manpower, money power or firepower.

Stating that the state government is concerned about overall peace in the state, the chief minister, however, said, “But there are of course rules and procedures that need to be followed and we will see how best we can address this issue and try to figure out how we could ensure that we have long lasting peace and bring all the people who have been in different organisations to the mainstream”.