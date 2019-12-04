Chief Secretary reviews developmental activities in SWGH

TURA: Chief Secretary, P S Thangkhiew on Wednesday held a quick review meeting with Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S and officials of the district during his brief tour of South West Garo Hills at Ampati. The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary D.P. Wahlang during the visit.

Thangkhiew, while acknowledging and commending the developmental initiatives being undertaken in the district under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, flagged three issues before the district team that required a more coordinated approach. These include improvement in Aadhar registration, cooperation of all departments for Census 2020 and to look at VECs as a platform for addressing compliance audit system as according to him the State is losing sizeable chunks of funds due to absence of panchayats.

He also called for synergy among the departments in implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes especially when the State is facing acute fund constraints as fund flow is slowed down when implementation is tardy.

Principal Secretary DP Wahlang also hailed the initiatives of the Deputy Commissioner but said that more needs to be done for the benefit of old people by way of better coordination with Labour department for implementation of PM-SYMY scheme and to take forward Jal Jeevan Mission more seriously for bringing potable water supply to every household.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S welcomed the visiting officials and made a brief presentation of the developmental initiatives in the district including the improvement in institutional deliveries and the educational scenario in the district through the introduction of mobile applications amongst others.