Northeast Briefcase

Manipur Police arrests man for impersonating as IPS officer

Imphal: A 25-year-old man was arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday for impersonating as an IPS officer, police said. The man identified as Khamnam Prasanta was arrested from near the Women police station in the district for impersonating as an Indian Police Service officer, a police officer told PTI. “A habitual offender, Prasanta had swindled a large amount of money from women, He was earlier arrested in April 2018 for impersonating as an SP and was out on bail,” the officer said Prasanta used to send messages to many women introducing himself as an IPS officer, the officer said. (PTI)



12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for Class 10 exam

Imphal: A 12-year-old boy, with an IQ score of 141, is set to become the youngest in Manipur to appear for Class X board examination, an official said here. Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be sitting for his High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) in 2020. He had to undergo a psychology test to get a government approval for appearing in the board exam, the official explained. A statement issued by Chithung Mary Thomas, the secretary of Board of Secondary Education in Manipur, said existing regulations mandate that students below 15 would not be allowed to sit for Class 10 board exam, but an exception was made for Paullungmuan as it was a “special case”. The 12-year-old’s father, Genkholien Vaiphei, who is also one of the founders of Mount Olive School, said officials had initially suggested him to change the boy’s age to 15. “I submitted an application to the director of education (school) to allow my son to appear for HSLC exam, 2020, using his actual date of birth. The matter was then forwarded to Commissioner of Education (school) for further discussion,” Vaiphei said. The education commissioner, on his part, requested the Clinical Psychology of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, to conduct a test on the boy, he said. Paullungmuan’s results showed that he had an IQ level of 141 and a mental age of 17 years and 5 months, following which the government approved his case, Vaiphei added. (PTI)



Four killed in Assam road accident

Guwahati: Four persons have been killed after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stationary truck in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased — Gautam Das, Ujjal Kurmi, Jayanta Nath and Mridul Saikia — were returning in a car from a football match in Teleria area on Monday night when the accident took place at Pithakhuwa Bordubia area due to dense fog, a police officer said. Three of the men died on the spot while the fourth person died while being taken to the hospital, he said. (PTI)



IITG ranks 3rd in cleanliness ranking

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has been ranked third in the cleanliness ranking for higher educational institutions organised by Union HRD Ministry, officials said. The IITG was ranked in the category of ‘Residential University – AICTE’ in the third edition of annual ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019’ for higher educational institutions organised by HRD ministry. The award ceremony was held on Tuesday at New Delhi. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the award ceremony, an official release said here. IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam and IIT Guwahati Dean of Public Relations, Branding and Ranking Prof Parameswar K Iyer received the award from the Secretary of the Union Higher Education Department R Subrahmanyam. “l am very pleased by this recognition bestowed upon IITG by the MHRD and we hope to lead by example that academic excellence can be achieved by a sustainable balance of the surroundings and by being sensitive to the environment”, Sitharam said. (PTI)