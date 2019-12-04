Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Pune: Odisha FC will be out to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Josep Gombau’s side come into this tie after playing out three successive draws, two goalless results against ATK and Kerala Blasters, followed by a 2-2 draw away to Chennaiyin FC.The pattern of play in all these matches have been similar. They dominated the ball with slick movement and passing, but failed to take their chances and convert their dominance into results. As Gombau seeks to deliver results, he faces a tough challenge in Bengaluru FC. The Blues are undefeated in the league so far and boast a water-tight defence which has conceded only two goals in six matches.”It is a beautiful game against Bengaluru, who are one of the strongest sides and the current champions of the ISL. I think it will be an interesting game because both teams play similar football. I am happy with the way we are preparing well for this game and the mentality of the team,” said Gombau. (UNI)