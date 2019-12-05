All accused in Assam molestation case held

TURA: Assam police have arrested all the accused involved in the molestation of a young girl from North Garo Hills earlier this week.

The total number of arrests made in connection with the case has gone up to 7. While three persons were arrested on Tuesday, four others were arrested on Wednesday.

When contacted, CI of Krishnai Police Station, Diganto Kumar Bora said that no more arrests were likely as all the suspects in the case have been arrested.

The molestation incident had earlier shocked the whole of Garo Hills with various groups and the public demanding strong action against the accused. The incident took place on December 1 when the minor victim along with her non-tribal friend had gone to a place called Guriharipara in Assam under Krishnai Police Station.