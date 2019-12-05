ALS workshop on traditional instruments underway in Tura

TURA: The 6 day Traditional Instrument Workshop of the A’chik Literature Society (ALS) which began recently at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School premises was inaugurated by ALS President Prof Caroline R Marak.

A total of 50 participants are taking part in the workshop which will conclude on December 7.

Addressing the participants on the opening day, the ALS President spoke about the role of culture, musical instruments and dances in A∙chik society, which have their sources in the deep spirituality of the ancestors.

A variety of drumbeats, dances for both boys and girls and different ways of playing the flute and chigring are being taught to the participants in the workshop.

Earlier, ALS Vice President, Giribala G Momin while welcoming the participants explained the purpose and importance of the workshop.