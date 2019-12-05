Chief Secy reviews Education Dept works in Tura

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Secretary, P S Thangkhiew on Thursday evening held a high level Review Meeting with the Officers of Education Department at Circuit House in Tura.

Principal Secretary, Incharge Education, D P Wahlang, Executive Chairman, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura, M H K Marak, Director, School Education and Literacy (DSEL) Shillong, Ambrose Marak, Director, Educational Research & Training Shillong, Ashis M Sangma, Controller of Examinations, MBOSE Tura, T R Laloo, Director, MBOSE, Tura R R Marak, Deputy Commissioners and District School Education Officers of entire Garo Hills Districts were among others present at the meeting.

Initiating the discussion, the Chief Secretary apprised the officials that the meeting has been scheduled as per the direction of the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to scrutinize and analyze the performance of the schools of Garo Hills region for improvement of results in the board examinations. He also enquired about the vast difference in performance of various private and government schools and to find out the reasons concerning this issue.

In the discussion that followed, Deputy Commissioners also raised various issues of their respective districts such as long winter vacation after which the student directly appears for the class X final examinations, incomplete syllabus, irregular classes, giving holidays on weekly market days especially in rural areas, etc.

In addition to these, the benefits, pros and cons of Pre-Board or Selection Test for SSLC Examination were also discussed during the meeting in which most of the officers of Education department presented their view and opinions but could not come to a conclusion and therefore, decided to discussed in detail at a later stage.

Earlier, during the meeting, Principal Consultant, Project Managing Unit, DSEL, Shillong D Lyngdoh presented a power point presentation on the Methodology of Grade Project prepared by the department for data grouping and categorization done for easier analysis of 533 schools of Garo Hills region. According to the presentation there are about 150 to 200 high risk schools in Garo Hills region, out of which West Garo Hills has the highest number of high risk schools. Further, in his concluding remark, D P Wahlang informed that the Academic Calendar issued by the Government of Meghalaya for the schools should be strictly followed by all the schools, classes taken regularly while also instructing the District School Education Officers to inspect the schools of their respective districts to monitor their routine activities and overall performance and improvement of pass percentage of the students in Garo Hills region. A direction was also given to South West Garo hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar to go on with the pilot project with regard to the implementation of education project in the district.

