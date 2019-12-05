KHNAM asks Hynniewtrep population to demand ILP in unison

SHILLONG: The central executive committee (CEC) of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) said the 14 lakh Hynniewtrep population should demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state while calling upon the state government to implement the same.

In a statement issued here, the vice president of the regional party, Thomas Passah said that the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution has no provisions to check illegal influx but the ILP has.

He said the party looks forward to unity of all the public representatives, both at the state and the district council level, different social organizations and all political parties, dorbar shnong, clans, all religions, government and private employees, labourers, school teachers and students to unitedly demand for ILP.

“This will be the right time for us to demand ILP. Our community is in a state of emergency. If the state government sees the danger with the implementation of CAB, then it should implement the ILP. We have been known to be a community that is never united and we can change that as we have to stand united against the enemies of the community”, he said.