SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Chess Association will organise the 1st Meghalaya Open Rapid Chess Championship 2019 on December 7 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shillong. The tournament will be played by Swiss System of 6 rounds; there will be Open and Ages categories of U-10, U-13, U-16 and U-19 for both Boys and Girls. Winners will be awarded Trophies, Certificates and cash Incentives. Entry fees are Rs 200 for Open and Rs 100 for Ages Categories, Interested players may reach the venue at 9.00 for registration or send details to 8731032825 or email meghalayachess@yahoo.com.