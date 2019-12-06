150 years of Tura celebration to begin on Dec 16

TURA: The much awaited gala celebration of 150 years of Tura’s existence will take place on December 16 and 17. This was confirmed by ADC Charming N Sangma, who is overseeing and coordinating the preparations and drawing up of programmes for the celebration.

Earlier, it was decided to have the celebrations at DC’s park which lies adjacent to the resident of Tura Deputy Commissioner. According to Sangma, the change has been effected so as to enable the public to participate and enjoy the events like Ethnic Show, Oldies’ Night and Rock Concert in a more relax manners all of which requires bigger spaces and open environs.

However, two events -that of Flower Show and Slow Food competitions, will be held at DC’s Park itself and Songkristan and Traditional Games will be organized at Chamdmari Playground only on the first day, he said. Sangma, also issued an appeal to all the Development Committees to illuminate their respective localities with decorate lights to commemorate the occasion and in keeping with the festive season and mood of the people.

Other highlights of the celebration will be Painting, Essay and Drawing Competitions, Radio & TV Talk show and Photo Exhibition. The annual and usual Tura Winter Festival which takes place at around this time of the year, is being synchronize with the celebration of 150 years of Tura, this year.