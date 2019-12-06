Dance body seeks help for local artists

SHILLONG: The All Meghalaya Dancers Association (AMDA) informed that five local artists will be performing at the India Talent Fight Semi-Final.

In a statement issued here, AMDA informed that the programme will be aired on Zee Etc Bollywood every Saturday at 12:30 am.

The dancers are Rikupar Nongsiej from Phudjaud Rangthong Mawkyrwat, Bobby Shangdiar from Shella, Gary Kynshikhar from Nongkasen West Khasi Hills.

Singers are Gabriel T. Mawlong from Mairang, Carmel Dohling from Sohra and child artist Daiaphika Lymba from War Jaintia.

The organisation urged Arts & Culture minister, AL Hek and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to give financial assistance to the artists.