News Capsule

Food fest

As part of its 75 years celebration, the Nongthymmai Sports and Cultural Club will organise the fun fair cum food fest 2019 on Saturday at Nongthymmai ground. Traditional games like Mawpoiñ, Mawkynting and Siatkhnam will also be played. Nongthymmai MDC Latiplang Kharkongor will inaugurate the programme.

HANM event

The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) will release its constitution on December 10 at Shillong Press Club in which Mawkyrwat MDC Carnes Sohshang will be the chief guest. HANM will also observe its 12 year journey ever since its formation in 2008.

IMFL seizure

The Excise staff of East Khasi Hills district, Shillong detected 20 cases in October with a seizure of 83.900 liters of i/d liquor and 5.725 liters IMFL were seized. In this connection, 14 persons were arrested under Excise Act. The cases are under investigation/prosecution.