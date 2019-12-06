Parl panel on Sixth Schedule to visit city on December 19

SHILLONG: The Parliamentary Standing Committee dealing with the amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution will visit Shillong on December 19.

An official source said on Thursday that the panel headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma will discuss proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule with the concerned stakeholders.

Earlier, District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma and officials of the department met Sharma in New Delhi to apprise him about the views of the government on unrepresented tribes and the increase of seats in the councils.

The government had made it clear that there should be exclusion of unrepresented tribes as nominated members in the councils. However, several organisations representing the unrepresented tribes had demanded their inclusion in the councils.

Sources said that the government will also insist for increase of 10 seats in the KHADC though the earlier executive committee was against this proposal of the government. The meeting will also discuss the need for an anti-defection law in the councils.