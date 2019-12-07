CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Lucknow

New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Lucknow in connection with a case registered by the agency to probe alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college, an official statement said on Friday.

The agency has registered the case against seven accused persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on certain allegations, including bribery, with regard to irregularities related to admission in the private medical institution, it said.

“Searches are being conducted today at the residential premises of accused at Lucknow and Delhi, which have led to recovery, as of now, of certain incriminating documents including investment and financial transactions etc.,” the statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The searches started early in the morning after the agency filed an FIR on the orders of the Supreme Court, officials said. (PTI)