Cong MDC withdraws support to UDF

SHILLONG: Congress MDC from Mairang Batskhem Ryntathiang has withdrawn his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF) and met leaders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday evening to extend his support.

The UDF has the support of MDCs from the Congress, NPP and an Independent.

Addressing a press conference, Ryntathiang said, “I am not satisfied to see the tussle for power in the Council”. He said that he does not desire to be an Executive Member.

He said that the KHADC MDCs are fighting among themselves and questioned as to where the indigenous people would go if they are unprotected.

Later on Friday, Ryntathiang met the MDCs from UDA and NPP MDC Pyniaid Sing Syiem appreciated the move of Ryntathiang.

Syiem said the next course of action will be announced soon. UDP MDC Titos Chyne said the number of MDCs in the UDF has been reduced to 14 and the coalition has lost the confidence of the majority. With the support of Ryntathiang, the UDA’s number went up to 15. “The CEM should understand that he no longer commands the majority and as it is now with only 13 MDC excluding the chairman, hence the EC cannot function”, he said. He added that 3 to 4 MDCs will also join the UDA.