Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Godown gutted near MUDA parking lot

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: A godown at Khlieh Iewduh near the MUDA parking lot  was  completely gutted in a major fire here on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that though  the actual cause of the incident is not known but it is suspected that somebody was burning garbage in the area and the fire somehow  reached the godown

However, quick action from the police and Fire service prevented the fire from spreading in nearby shops and godowns.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, officials from the Meghalaya Fire Service informed that more than 6  fire  tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and took them around  2-3 hours to finally douse the fire.

You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!