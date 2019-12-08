Canine love & global tour

Ryan is a musician who encounters a dog one day and gradually realises that he is blind. Ryan connects with the dog, whom he names Rocky, through music and the animal follows his master’s voice.

A Blind Dog is a simple story but what makes it the talk of the town is that it is the first Assamese 3D animation film and it was screened at the Bay Area South Asian Film Festival’s Cine Next Festival section 2019 on Saturday.

A media statement said only six animation films from all over the world got the festival official selection in the non-competitive section of BASAFF’s Cine Next. Directed by Ryan Hazarika, the film is based on a real-life story. The animation conveys a special and heartfelt message about the presence of strong emotional bonds with animals outside the realm of human relations. The film is scheduled to be released nationally soon.

Ryan Hazarika is one of the pioneers of animation in the North East. He started his directorial debut with the animated video Hum Badal Gaye, produced by Axl Hazarika in 2012. A Blind Dog also has the same producer.

Axl Hazarika is an experimental music artist from northeast India. He recently became the first and only Indian artist to rank in SoundCloud Top 10 Global Trance music charts and Billboard music charts.

The animation film has made a tremendous impact in the global arena with the official selection at more than 25 international film festivals across countries like Russia, Germany, the UK, Italy, Africa and the US.

The story of ‘A Blind Dog’ ends with the death of Rocky. Ryan sings the final lines with a heavy heart as he stares at Rocky’s grave. The animation highlights that “humans should treat all animals altruistically as animals are hardwired with emotions the same way as humans”.

Talking to The Shillong Times, Axl said there are only two or three animation filmmakers in the region as this is an expensive affair.

Axl rued the lack of entries for animated films in the Guwahati international film festival or any other local festival. “Making an animated film is expensive and there are no entries. I have been trying to introduce an animated film category in the festival,” said Axl, who is associated with the international film fest.

He also suggested that there should be incentives like awards and monetary support to encourage more filmmakers. “There are no nominations to introduce a category in the awards ceremonies in the state,” he added.

The latest 3D film is traveling to those festivals where entry is free and there are “several other festivals where one needs to pay and we are not going for those”.