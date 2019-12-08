Demand for GHADC chairman’s resignation

TURA: Newly elected Deputy Chairman of the GHADC, Mettrinson G Momin has accused GHADC Chairman, Denang T Sangma of being partial in the house and demanded that he along with CEM, Dipul R Marak should resign.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Deputy Chairman alleged that Denang did not follow the rules which are guaranteed in the constitution by not allowing the motion for debate.

“Since he violated the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District Council rules, he is answerable for the bad precedent that he has created. Therefore, he should immediately resign on moral grounds as he couldn’t uphold the constitution democratically,” Mettrinson said, while adding that this was for the first time that the ruling bench has walked out merely to avoid the debate and discussion of the no confidence motion.

With regard to their recent meeting with the Meghalaya Governor, Mettrinson said that the MDCs were not demanding for a special session but only for the completion of the agenda which was admitted by the Chairman himself and urged the HC and the Governor to summon a meeting.

On the claim by NPP MDC SG Esmatur Mominin that there was misunderstanding among the defecting MDCs, Momin claimed that some more MDCs from the Dipul led executive committee were ready to join them.

“Nripendra Koch has resigned from the primary membership of the NPP. Others who have left the NPP camp are Bhupendra Hajong, Jogonsingh Sangma, Mark Goera Marak, Kenadik Marak, Rupert Sangma, Righteous Sangma and Levaston Sangma. All are united and there is no misunderstanding among us,” Mettrinson claimed.