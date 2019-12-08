Indian, Chinese armies descend on Umroi to hone tactical skills

UMROI: It was a veritable throwback to the days of Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai (India and China are brothers) as the 14-day joint training exercise — Hand-in-Hand-2019 — between India and China commenced at the Joint Training Node (JTN) here on Saturday with the armed forces of the two countries looking to learn counter -terrorism tactics and drills from each other.

This is the eighth edition in the series where People’s Liberation Army and the Indian Army would share expertise and knowledge on counter-insurgency operations.

Major General Deepak Mehra, General Officer Commanding, Red Horns Division, spoke about the benefits of the joint exercise.

He said that the exercise this year is special as it is the 70th year of diplomatic ties between India and China. He said the joint exercise demonstrates the historic relationship between the two countries and helps in developing bilateral relations.

“It will further deepen people-to-people interaction between academics, forces, youth organisations and the political class of both the countries,” he said.

Stating that a stable and balanced relationship between the two countries will be beneficial for their people, he said that both have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility at the border as it is essential for their development.

The focus on the initial four days of the exercise will be on orientation to training area, lectures on counter -insurgency/counter-terrorism environment, firing by each other’s weapons, improvised explosive devices drills and various related practices.

The scope of the exercise covers company level joint training on counter-terrorism operation in semi urban terrain under United Nations mandate.

The exercise is aimed at building and promoting positive relations between both the armies.

Meanwhile, Col KJ Singh, Indian Contingent Commander, said that both sides would gain from each other’s practice and drills besides rehearsing established joint command and control structures.

“The terminal aim is to evolve and develop a high degree common combat compatibility and synergy to be able to conduct successful counter-terrorism operations in future,” he said.

Col Hu Chunguang of the 1st Infantry Battalion of Tibet’s Military Command said that the two contingents will learn different tactics together to improve counter-terrorism capability and through this exercise, they would deepen their friendship and improve mutual understanding.