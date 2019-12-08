Medical camp organised

SHILLONG: The North East Small Finance Bank Ltd Umlyngkdait Branch Nongpoh recently organised a one-day medical camp on November 28 at the Dorbar Hall of Pahamrioh Village, Ri Bhoi District from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm where 170 patients showed up for the camp. The programme was held as part of the CSR activities of the organisation within the Ri Bhoi District area. The DMHO of Ri Bhoi District Dr M Mawrie highlighted the importance of frequent medical check-up for every individual for a physically fit and healthy lifestyle. The event was chaired by the branch manager H Dapborlang Kharchandy in the presence of the Head of CSR dept, Suhail Haque along with medical officers from GNRC Hospital Guwahati. The branch manager also ensured more activities such as financial literacy camp, customer meetings among others to be held in the future.