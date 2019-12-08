Ri Bhoi school presents NE awards

Nongpoh: DD Lapang, the chief adviser to the state government on Saturday attended the North East Award ceremony and annual day cum advance Christmas at Christ School International Nongsder, Umiam Ri Bhoi District.

Lapang, who was the chief guest, lighted the ceremonial lamp along with other dignitaries.

The North East Awards, sponsored by the Christ School in collaboration with the Kong Kong Lige Loyi (KKLL) Foundation Guwahati, gave out cash prize of Rs 25000 to four awardees for their contribution in their respective fields for the development of the people of their states and the North Eastern region as a whole.

The North East Award for Peace 2019 was bagged by Dr CP Anto, Director Peace Channel from Kohima, Silbi Passah, teacher, composer and musician from Shillong, Jobang Modi, Arunachal Charity Home, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh and Rev Fr Roland Kharkrang SDB from Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, Lapang lauded the vision and mission of Dr. C. Varghese, Principal and founder of Christ School International for imparting education to young students. He also encouraged the students to work hard for a bright future.

The events consisted of carol choir participated by different institutions and religious organisations, cultural dances, talent show and fashion show among others.

The programme was also attended by Scouts & Guides, members of Rotary Club, parents, school children and well wishers of the school.