CM declares Meghalaya Farmers’ Day during Farmers’ Parliament

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma declares Meghalaya Farmers Day on 4th December during the inaugural function of 2nd Farmers Parliament which was held at SMELC, Dakopgre Tura in the presence of Thomas A Sangma, Adviser to the Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya and officials of the various departments.

While addressing a huge gathering of officials and farmers from the region including Khasi Hills and participants from Bangladesh, Conrad K Sangma congratulated the team and the department for making the event a successful one. Emphasizing on the different issues and challenges faced by the farmers of the region and in order to look after these issues and as demanded by the public and farmers of the state, the Farmers Commission has been instituted by the Government of Meghalaya whereby the first Farmers Parliament was held in Shillong last year. Moreover, he stated that most of the time, farmers do not receive information about various schemes implemented by the central and state government and thereby missed out the opportunities and therefore, through this Farmers Parliament the government aims to inform the farmers and provide these benefits to them, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister also mentioned that various schemes has been implemented by the state government such as Jackfruit Mission which has been launched last year with an estimated amount of 78 Crores, Milk Mission, which has been implemented by the Government of India and NCDC with an estimated amount of 221 crores for training and other financial assistance to dairy farmers for increase in milk production in the state including Muga Mission and Food Processing Directorate for the benefit of local entrepreneurs of the region in these sectors. Mentioning about the producers of local wine from the fruits available in the region, and in order to encourage and promote it as an industry in future, the government will be preparing a policy to legalized the Meghalaya Fruit and Wine Policy in the state, he said. He also informed that local entrepreneurs of the region would be sent for training in Kerela and Tamil Nadu in January next year.

Stating that 1st Farmers Parliament was held on 4th December last year, and in order to mark the day and remember its significance, the Chief Minister announced that 4th December will be declared as Meghalaya Farmers Day, while the year 2020 will be declared as “Year of the Farmers” by the government of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Farmers Commission, K N Kumar informed that the Farmers Commission aims to address the gap on the support system of the government machinery for the farmers and also emphasized on the solutions which the farmers can cater from the Farmers parliament.

In the technical session that followed, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Tura Paulette A Sangma explained in detail about the Jackfruit Mission, Assistant Manager, Shillong Milk Union, Shillong Balrang A Sangma delivered on Milk Mission while Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Shillong Dr. C Shilla spoke about the Piggery Mission being implemented in the state. Further, Incharge, District Sericulture Officer, Resubelpara, Sonibirth G Momin delivered on Muga Mission and OSD, Food Processing, Directorate of Agriculture, Shillong M Lyngdoh, explained about Food Processing. The session also includes Farmers Business and interaction with the Government Officials where they can enquire about the schemes and other related queries.

Earlier in the function, the Chief Guest also distributed the Best Farmers’ Awardees Certificate to the Farmers of Garo Hills region.