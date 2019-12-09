CoMSO stage surprise stir against CAB in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) held a surprise agitation starting from BJP office and took a round of the Governor’s office to protest against his statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The CoMSO then walked till the Additional Secretariat parking lot and shouted anti-CAB, anti-Governor slogans. Some of the placards read, “Respect our identity or leave us alone”, “We don’t want your communal CAB”, “We want ILP. No ILP, No rest”, “Governor, step down”.

Some of the slogans they shouted were “Sanbor Shullai down”, “AL Hek down”, “Governor, down”.

Later, the groups shifted their agitation to Motphran and after several minutes of rest, the groups made their way to the monument in Motphran and walked round and round the monument shouting slogans again for which the taxi drivers, commuters were caught unaware.

Soon, some of the leaders started speaking and urged the commuters to pay heed to their agitation against the CAB.

At the meeting here, CoMSO secretary general, Roy Kupar Synrem urged the people to actively participate in the agitation programmes called by any groups to oppose the CAB and called upon the people to support the North East wide protest called by the North East Students’ Organization (NESO) on Tuesday starting from 5 am to 4 pm.