Minor kidnapped

Nongpoh: A fifteen-year-old boy hailing from a border village of Meghalaya and Assam in Ri Bhoi District was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants on December 4 around 7.30 pm while he was on his way back home from a church service.

Sources informed that the family members learned of the incident after the miscreants made a phone call to the minor’s father demanding a ransom of Rs. 1 crore for his safe release following which, an FIR and a missing report was also filed at the Pilangkata Police Outpost.