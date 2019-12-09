Neymar inspires PSG to win at Montpellier

Paris: Neymar scored a sublime free-kick and set up another goal as Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 and restore their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to eight points.

Montpellier, unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season, grabbed the lead on 41 minutes at the Stade de la Mosson when Daniel Congre’s header was diverted into his own net by the hand of Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes.

PSG had failed to win on any of their last three trips to Montpellier and were forced into a pair of early changes as Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye hobbled off with injuries.

But the dismissal of Pedro Mendes on 72 minutes for a second yellow card after he scythed down Neymar proved the turning point. The Brazilian dusted himself down and curled the resulting free-kick from 25 yards beyond Geronimo Rulli and into the top corner for his sixth goal this season to bring PSG level. (AFP)