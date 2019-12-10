Assam varsities put off exams in view of shutdown

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Three universities in Brahmaputra Valley in Assam – Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University and Cotton University have put off degree and post-graduate examination scheduled for Tuesday (December 10) in view of the region-wide bandh called by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB that has been tabled in the Parliament.

Government as well as private schools in the state too have put off annual examinations scheduled for Tuesday because of the bandh despite the directive from the state Education Department to hold the examinations defying the 11-hour bandh called against CAB.