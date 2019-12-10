NESO-called bandh against CAB shuts down Brahmaputra Valley in Assam

GUWAHATI: Bandh called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has induced total shutdown in Brahmaputra Valley areas in Assam where protestors resorted to burning and damaging of vehicles on the streets of Guwahati.

All educational institutions, banks, government officials and other business establishments have remained closed in the valley while it is life as usual in Bengali Hindu-dominated Barak Valley areas and hill districts of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

All long-distance buses have remained off the road while train services were disrupted in certain areas of the state by protestors. Tourists have remained stranded in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) because of the bandh. There have been reports about cancellation of bookings in various tourists’ guest houses in and around the KNP in view of the emerging situation in the state because of CAB.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) who is spearheading the stir, have called upon the people to remain peaceful while registering protests as the agitation is likely to be a prolonged one.

The state government has barred all its officials and heads of departments from taking leave in view of the grave situation while Section 144 CRPC has been clamped in Brahmaputra Valley districts in the state.

Meanwhile, AASU activists waved black flags to Assam’s Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma near the AASU headquarter in the city while the minister was proceeding to the CM’s residence this morning to attend an urgent meeting called by the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The AASU leader Lurin Jyoti Gogoi warned against the incumbent government defying the people’s democratic protests against the CAB and stated that it the people who can make or break a government.