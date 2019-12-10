New schedule for Dimchrang events  

TURA: Organizers of the Dimchrang Fest, 2019 have informed that the rock show fixed for 6 pm on December 10 has been rescheduled.

As per the new schedule, the events for the festival are- marathon 21 k at 6 am on December 11, marathon 10 k at 6:15 am, VEC conference and inauguration of stalls at 10:30 am, Healthy Baby Show and Traditional Cooking Competition at 11:30 am, indigenous games at 11:30 am, talent show at 12 noon, Futsal Final at 12:30 pm and Rock Show at 2 pm.