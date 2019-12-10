Sutnga face Randajied as Reds await Druma test

SHILLONG: Sutnga will take on Rangdajied United, while Druma Sandruma will be up against Shillong Lajong in home-and-away semifinals of the Meghalaya State League 2019.

The draw for the semis was held on Monday in the office of the Meghalaya Football Association by MSL 2019 Tournament Director Wanshanbor Kharkrang in the presence of representatives of Sutnga, Rangdajied and Lajong in person, while those from Druma Sandruma were present via video call.

Lajong topped Group A, Sutnga Group B, Rangdajied Group C and Druma Group D.

The first semifinals will be held on December 13 with the second leg on December 17. All the semifinals will begin at 12.30 pm.

In the first leg, Sutnga will host Rangdajied in Khliehriat, while SLFC will host Druma in Jowai.

The reverse fixtures will be between Rangdajied and Sutnga in Mawkyrwat and Druma and Lajong in Resubelpara.