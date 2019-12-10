Talks on for preservation of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: A review meeting on the various activities that are going on in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) to preserve its heritage status was held at Maligaon on Monday.

The meeting was attended by UNESCO officials, Dr Michael Pearson, expert from International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Australia and Mrs Nao Hayashi from UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Paris.

While from NFR, Sanjive Roy, GM/NFR, RK Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, and others senior officials were present. Before the meeting the officials from UNESCO visited the DHR on 7th and 8th December and held discussion with various stake holders there to assess and assist in managing the Heritage Management of DHR.

It may be mentioned here that an agreement was executed by Indian Railways on January 20, 2017 with UNESCO for development of CCMP (Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan) on DHR. During the meeting final review of Indian Railway for finalisation of the final CCMP was discussed.

Review was also held on illegal construction alongside railway track. It may be mentioned here that total six eviction drives were launched since January, 2017. Eviction was done against unauthorised construction after surveillance of the property.

Discussion was also held on various ongoing projects which are going on for heritage preservation, restoration and conservation of the DHR property. It may be mentioned here that various preservation and conservation works worth more than Rs.15 crores are being done by NFR in DHR.

It may also be mentioned here that NFR recently celebrated the 20th year of World Heritage declaration of DHR in a be-fitting manner. Various steps taken by the NFR has been successful in increasing the number of travellers who travelled by toy trains.

Total Toy train travellers during 2018 were 108940 in comparison to 64030 of 2017. This year up to October 93210 visitors travelled by Toy train.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already introduced a vista-dome coach in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. This has become immensely popular amongst tourist. The two air-conditioned coaches were developed by refurbishing two first-class coaches. There are at present four services hauled by steam engine and ten services hauled by diesel engine.